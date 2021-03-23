Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 Conducts Tapehouse Drills aboard USS Portland [Image 1 of 5]

    BLT 1/1 Conducts Tapehouse Drills aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hurdy Travis, a team leader with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes Marines conducting room clearing drills aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 21:21
    Photo ID: 6573558
    VIRIN: 210323-M-PQ699-1092
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Conducts Tapehouse Drills aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    Underway
    Room Clearing
    At Sea
    Infantry
    Tapehouse

