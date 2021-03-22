PACIFIC OCEAN (March 22, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) handle a rope line during a replenishment-at-sea. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 21:10 Photo ID: 6573552 VIRIN: 210322-M-LE234-1178 Resolution: 5333x4000 Size: 4.05 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU, USS Portland Receive Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.