    11th MEU, USS Portland Receive Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 1 of 5]

    11th MEU, USS Portland Receive Replenishment-At-Sea

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 22, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) handle a rope line during a replenishment-at-sea. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 21:10
    Photo ID: 6573552
    VIRIN: 210322-M-LE234-1178
    Resolution: 5333x4000
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU, USS Portland Receive Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    RAS
    UNREP
    Underway
    Combat Cargo
    Blue Green Team
    Ships Company

