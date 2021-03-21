Harriers on the Essex

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 21, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Seth Stewart, a quality assurance officer with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts flight operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

