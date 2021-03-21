Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harriers on the Essex [Image 3 of 9]

    Harriers on the Essex

    USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 21, 2021) A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts flight operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 00:24
    Photo ID: 6573547
    VIRIN: 210321-M-ON629-1454
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.53 MB
    Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harriers on the Essex [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Harrier
    AV-8B
    Essex
    BlueGreenTeam

