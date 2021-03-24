Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 Sustains TCCC aboard USS Portland [Image 1 of 4]

    BLT 1/1 Sustains TCCC aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2021) U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, practice tourniquet application during a tactical combat casualty care course aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Underway
    Trauma Care
    TCCC
    At Sea
    Infantry
    Training

