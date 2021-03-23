VMM-165 (REIN) Conducts Flight Operations Aboard USS Portland

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Navy Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) conduct preflight checks on CH-53E Super Stallions on the ship’s flight deck. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

