PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to land a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 19:31 Photo ID: 6573530 VIRIN: 210323-M-LE234-1101 Resolution: 5821x3881 Size: 4.26 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-165 (REIN) Conducts Flight Operations Aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.