    VMM-165 (REIN) Conducts Flight Operations Aboard USS Portland [Image 3 of 5]

    VMM-165 (REIN) Conducts Flight Operations Aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to land a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 19:31
    Photo ID: 6573530
    VIRIN: 210323-M-LE234-1101
    Resolution: 5821x3881
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 (REIN) Conducts Flight Operations Aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    ACE
    At Sea
    Helicopter
    Aviation Combat Element
    Deck Landing

