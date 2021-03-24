BLT 1/1 Departs USS Portland for Helicopter Raid

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2021) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct preflight checks in a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)

Date Taken: 03.24.2021
Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN