    BLT 1/1 Departs USS Portland for Helicopter Raid [Image 5 of 8]

    BLT 1/1 Departs USS Portland for Helicopter Raid

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2021) A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Departs USS Portland for Helicopter Raid [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

