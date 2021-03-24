BLT 1/1 Departs USS Portland for Helicopter Raid

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hailey Zema, a CH-53E flightline mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo during flight operations aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

