    COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution [Image 4 of 4]

    COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Tracy McClung 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Munson Army Health Center distributes COVID-19 vaccines to the Command and General Staff College students, 26 March 2021. Fort Leavenworth has distributed over 12,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

