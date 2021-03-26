Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Command and Staff College Students receive COVID vaccine [Image 2 of 4]

    Command and Staff College Students receive COVID vaccine

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Tracy McClung 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, 45th Surgeon General of the U.S.. Army and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, U.S. Army Medical Command, visits Munson Army Health Center, March 26 2021. Lt. Gen. Dingle and Command Sgt. Maj. Hough, visited the Lewis and Clark Center to see the COVID-19 vaccination process for the Command and General Staff College (CGSC) students, toured the Munson Laboratory, Rehabilitation Center and Pharmacy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 16:48
    Photo ID: 6573467
    VIRIN: 210326-A-RQ064-273
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command and Staff College Students receive COVID vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Tracy McClung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution CGSC
    Command and Staff College Students receive COVID vaccine
    COVID-19 vaccine distribution
    COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT