Command and Staff College Students receive COVID vaccine

Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, 45th Surgeon General of the U.S.. Army and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, U.S. Army Medical Command, visits Munson Army Health Center, March 26 2021. Lt. Gen. Dingle and Command Sgt. Maj. Hough, visited the Lewis and Clark Center to see the COVID-19 vaccination process for the Command and General Staff College (CGSC) students, toured the Munson Laboratory, Rehabilitation Center and Pharmacy.

Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US