    SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 3 of 8]

    SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Spinner 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    A stevedore at the Port of Jacksonville drives a military vehicle onto the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command's USNS Bob Hope March 26, 2021. The vessel is bound for DEFENDER-Europe 21 linked exercise, Immediate Response. The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command is moving 750 pieces of cargo through this port with the support of its Total Force team of Reserve, National Guard and commercial partners. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 14:19
    Photo ID: 6573440
    VIRIN: 210326-A-NN160-050
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 8 of 8], by Kimberly Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    AMC
    USTRANSCOM
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    DEFENDER-Europe 21

