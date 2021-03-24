Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 12:01 Photo ID: 6573347 VIRIN: 210324-A-WG360-219 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.7 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Learning from the Greatest Generation [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Matthew Cline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.