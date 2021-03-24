Medal of Honor recipient, retired U.S. Navy Lt. Mike Thornton, answers questions from the U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors in Arlington, Texas, March 24, 2021. Thornton makes a point of visiting active duty personnel and thanking them for continuing the tradition of service. Marines and Sailors with 1st MLG, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Arlington Fire Department and the City of Arlington, established a CVC located at Esports Stadium and continued administering vaccines to the Arlington community. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. William Redding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 11:11 Photo ID: 6573338 VIRIN: 210324-M-IS663-2076 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 21.13 MB Location: ARLINGTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medal of Honor Recipient Visits Arlington, Texas, Community Vaccination Center [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl William Redding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.