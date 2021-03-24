Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Recipient Visits Arlington, Texas, Community Vaccination Center

    Medal of Honor Recipient Visits Arlington, Texas, Community Vaccination Center

    ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Redding 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Greg Moynihan, the officer in charge of the Marines and Sailors of 1st Marine Logistics Group (1st MLG) greets Medal of Honor recipient, retired U.S. Navy Lt. Mike Thornton at the Esports Stadium Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Arlington, Texas, March 24, 2021. Thornton makes a point of visiting active duty personnel and thanking them for continuing the tradition of service. Marines and Sailors with 1st MLG, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Arlington Fire Department and the City of Arlington, established a CVC located at Esports Stadium and continued administering vaccines to the Arlington community. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. William Redding)

    USMC
    FEMA
    Vaccine
    1st MLG
    Army North
    COVID-19

