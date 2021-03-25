Col. Amanda Kato, AF PEO, Nuclear Command, Control and Communications, headquartered here, addresses defense and industry leaders during the AFCEA Lexington-Concord Chapter’s New Horizons 2021 March 23. The theme of virtual five-day event was “Accelerating Change -- Strengthening Partnerships --Securing the Future.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Wyatt)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 10:08
|Photo ID:
|6573321
|VIRIN:
|210325-F-SF323-101
|Resolution:
|1680x1200
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders discuss digital engineering and acquisition, ABMS, more, by Mark Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT