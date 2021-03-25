Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders discuss digital engineering and acquisition, ABMS, more

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Mark Wyatt 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Amanda Kato, AF PEO, Nuclear Command, Control and Communications, headquartered here, addresses defense and industry leaders during the AFCEA Lexington-Concord Chapter’s New Horizons 2021 March 23. The theme of virtual five-day event was “Accelerating Change -- Strengthening Partnerships --Securing the Future.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Wyatt)

    nuclear
    industry
    defense
    C2
    Hanscom AFB
    accelerate change

