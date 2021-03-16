A U.S. Air Force loadmaster and crew chiefs watch as the engines start up on a C-130 Hercules aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility March 16, 2021. The Hercules provides U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach, tactical airlift mission capability and is a prime transport for airdropping and transporting troops and equipment into hostile areas.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 09:05
|Photo ID:
|6573278
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-CC297-0023
|Resolution:
|5565x3703
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130s moving cargo all over CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
