    C-130s moving cargo all over CENTCOM [Image 4 of 9]

    C-130s moving cargo all over CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft crew flies a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility March 16, 2021. The Hercules provides U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach, tactical airlift mission capability and is a prime transport for airdropping and transporting troops and equipment into hostile areas.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 09:05
    Photo ID: 6573277
    VIRIN: 210316-F-CC297-0038
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130s moving cargo all over CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    USAF
    C-130
    Herk nation

