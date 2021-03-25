Airmen with the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron conduct Rapid AIrfield Damage Repair or “RADR” March 25 2021
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 02:28
|Photo ID:
|6573165
|VIRIN:
|210325-F-YD502-213
|Resolution:
|6464x4310
|Size:
|17.45 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT