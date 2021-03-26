Washington National Guard commemorates one year of COVID-19 response

Army Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the Adjutant General of the Washington National Guard, presents the Army Commendation Medal to Spc. Michael Schmid, Task Force Olympic, at the one year commemoration ceremony of Joint Task Force Steelhead's activation, the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response, March 26, 2021, Camp Murray, Wash. The Washington National Guard and JTF Steelhead continue to support state and county emergency managers in unified effort during the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

