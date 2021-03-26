Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard commemorates one year of COVID-19 response [Image 4 of 9]

    Washington National Guard commemorates one year of COVID-19 response

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Army Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the Adjutant General of the Washington National Guard, presents the Army Commendation Medal to Spc. Michael Schmid, Task Force Olympic, at the one year commemoration ceremony of Joint Task Force Steelhead's activation, the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response, March 26, 2021, Camp Murray, Wash. The Washington National Guard and JTF Steelhead continue to support state and county emergency managers in unified effort during the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne)

    This work, Washington National Guard commemorates one year of COVID-19 response [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    COVID-19
    JTF Steelhead
    COVID-19 Vaccine

