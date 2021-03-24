Cmdr. Theodore G. Ellyson Production Excellence Awards 2020

210324-N-N0436-1001 SAN ANTONIO (March 24, 2021) -- Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff, right, presents the fiscal year 20 Cmdr. Theodore G. Ellyson Production Excellence Award (Advanced Squadron) to Commodore, Training Air Wing 6 Capt. Scott Janik during CNATRA's Production Alignment Conference in San Antonio, March 24. Janik accepted the award on behalf of the "Sabrehawks" of Training Squadron 86, the Navy's only strike naval flight officer undergraduate training squadron. The Ellyson awards program is one of three Chief of Naval Operations aviation-related award programs. It examines squadrons’ efficiency, ability to meet fleet requirements for production, time to train, and mitigation strategies to combat external resource or execution barriers if present. (U.S. Navy photo by Bob Gerberding/Released)

