    Cmdr. Theodore G. Ellyson Production Excellence Awards 2020 [Image 1 of 3]

    Cmdr. Theodore G. Ellyson Production Excellence Awards 2020

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    210324-N-N0436-1005 SAN ANTONIO (March 24, 2021) -- Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff, right, presents the fiscal year 20 Cmdr. Theodore G. Ellyson Production Excellence Award (Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic category) to prospective Executive Officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 Cmdr. Matt Newman during CNATRA's Production Alignment Conference in San Antonio, March 24. The Ellyson awards program is one of three Chief of Naval Operations aviation-related award programs. It examines squadrons’ efficiency, ability to meet fleet requirements for production, time to train, and mitigation strategies to combat external resource or execution barriers if present. (U.S. Navy photo by Bob Gerberding/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 17:34
    Photo ID: 6572947
    VIRIN: 210324-N-N0436-1005
    Resolution: 2432x3572
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cmdr. Theodore G. Ellyson Production Excellence Awards 2020 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Awards
    Chief of Naval Air Training
    Naval Aviation
    Cmdr. Theodore G. Ellyson Production Excellence Awards

