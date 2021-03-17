Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Vietnam

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jack Swift, right, a recovery noncommissioned officer augmentee, and a local Vietnamese worker sift through dirt on the wet-screen during excavation operations in Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam, March 17, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Neal)
03.17.2021
03.26.2021
|6572584
|210317-A-NI330-1019
|8256x5504
|25.17 MB
HA TINH PROVINCE, HA TINH , VN
|1
|0
