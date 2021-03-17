Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Vietnam

    HA TINH PROVINCE, HA TINH , VIETNAM

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael ONeal 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jack Swift, right, a recovery noncommissioned officer augmentee, and a local Vietnamese worker sift through dirt on the wet-screen during excavation operations in Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam, March 17, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Neal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Vietnam, by SSG Michael ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    21-2VN

