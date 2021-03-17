U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jack Swift, right, a recovery noncommissioned officer augmentee, and a local Vietnamese worker sift through dirt on the wet-screen during excavation operations in Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam, March 17, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 15:02 Photo ID: 6572584 VIRIN: 210317-A-NI330-1019 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 25.17 MB Location: HA TINH PROVINCE, HA TINH , VN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Vietnam, by SSG Michael ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.