Women's History Month Images

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kami Clarkson, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, rolls out a fire hose to drain any excess water, which can deteriorate the material and render it faulty March 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Fire hoses should be cleaned and inspected after each use before being moved to storage or back into service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US