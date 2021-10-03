Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Images [Image 16 of 19]

    Women's History Month Images

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Karla Parra, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing public affairs specialist, discusses logistics with 1st Lt. Kourtney Cryder, center, C-17 Globemaster pilot, and Maj. Amanda Robillard, C-17 instructor pilot, both assigned to 21st Airlift Squadron March 16, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Cryder and Robillard participated in a video project celebrating Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 11:58
    Photo ID: 6572233
    VIRIN: 210310-F-RU983-1005
    Resolution: 5423x4312
    Size: 13.06 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month Images [Image 19 of 19], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    "Heide Couch
    60AMWPA

