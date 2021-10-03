Senior Airman Karla Parra, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing public affairs specialist, discusses logistics with 1st Lt. Kourtney Cryder, center, C-17 Globemaster pilot, and Maj. Amanda Robillard, C-17 instructor pilot, both assigned to 21st Airlift Squadron March 16, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Cryder and Robillard participated in a video project celebrating Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 11:58
|Photo ID:
|6572233
|VIRIN:
|210310-F-RU983-1005
|Resolution:
|5423x4312
|Size:
|13.06 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Images [Image 19 of 19], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT