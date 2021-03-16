Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Images

    Women's History Month Images

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    From left to right, military working dog Aarapaho, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexa Ammerman, Senior Airman Shayna Weers, MWD Ben, Staff Sgt. April Ray, MWD Gyozo, Senior Airman Jennifer James and MWD Daria, all assigned to the 60th Security Forces Squadron, stand in front of a K-9 training obstacle March 16, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The handlers personally train their assigned dog in law enforcement, including how to detect drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 11:58
    Photo ID: 6572224
    VIRIN: 210316-F-RU983-1064
    Resolution: 5921x3955
    Size: 18.19 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month Images [Image 19 of 19], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    "Heide Couch
    60AMWPA

