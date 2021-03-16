From left to right, military working dog Aarapaho, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexa Ammerman, Senior Airman Shayna Weers, MWD Ben, Staff Sgt. April Ray, MWD Gyozo, Senior Airman Jennifer James and MWD Daria, all assigned to the 60th Security Forces Squadron, stand in front of a K-9 training obstacle March 16, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The handlers personally train their assigned dog in law enforcement, including how to detect drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 11:58 Photo ID: 6572224 VIRIN: 210316-F-RU983-1064 Resolution: 5921x3955 Size: 18.19 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month Images [Image 19 of 19], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.