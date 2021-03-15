Airman 1st Class Tiara Webb, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, prepares to roll out and inspect a fire hose March 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Fire protection specialists handle a range of duties from containing brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 11:58
|Photo ID:
|6572223
|VIRIN:
|210315-F-RU983-1133
|Resolution:
|3600x2573
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Images [Image 19 of 19], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT