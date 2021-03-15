Women's History Month Images

Airman 1st Class Tiara Webb, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, prepares to roll out and inspect a fire hose March 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Fire protection specialists handle a range of duties from containing brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

