    Women's History Month Images [Image 12 of 19]

    Women's History Month Images

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Tiara Webb, left, and Staff Sgt. Kami Clarkson, both 60th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists, roll out fire hoses to drain any excess water, which can deteriorate the material and render it faulty March 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Fire hoses should be cleaned and inspected after each use before being moved to storage or back into service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 11:58
    Photo ID: 6572222
    VIRIN: 210315-F-RU983-1191
    Resolution: 3600x2401
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month Images [Image 19 of 19], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    "Heide Couch
    60AMWPA

