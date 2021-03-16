Women's History Month Images

Senior Airman Karla Parra, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing public affairs specialist, records Staff Sgt. April Ray, 60th Security Forces military dog handler, as she guides her partner, military working dog Gyozo, through an obstacle course March 16, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Ray participated in a video project celebrating Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

