    Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Demostrate Combat Enhancing Capabilities [Image 8 of 9]

    Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Demostrate Combat Enhancing Capabilities

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Servicemembers of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing performed combat enhancing capabilities in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar 4 March 2021. The 332 AEW is stationed in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 08:48
    Photo ID: 6571910
    VIRIN: 210304-Z-IN381-0008
    Resolution: 8190x4607
    Size: 25.93 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Demostrate Combat Enhancing Capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15E
    Maintenance
    emxg

