INDIAN OCEAN (March 25, 2021) – An E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, and two F/A-18s fly above the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 25, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|03.25.2021
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
