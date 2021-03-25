210325-N-SH180-1172



INDIAN OCEAN (March 25, 2021) – An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, flies above the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 25, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler)

Date Taken: 03.25.2021
Location: INDIAN OCEAN
by PO2 Zachary Wheeler