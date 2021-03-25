Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 10]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    210325-N-SH180-1028
    INDIAN OCEAN (March 25, 2021) – U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Alex Villalobos, from Racine, Wis., right, and Seaman Bryce Barrett, from Harrison, Ark., look at the ocean from the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 25, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 04:05
    Photo ID: 6571565
    VIRIN: 210325-N-SH180-1028
    Resolution: 2531x1424
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT