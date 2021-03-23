Staff Sgt. Ricky Dupris, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance shop supervisor, inspects a bus at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2021. The 8th LRS vehicle maintenance flight maintains and repairs a fleet of more than 500 vehicles, ensuring the Wolf Pack can stay on the move. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin S. High)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 02:52
|Photo ID:
|6571501
|VIRIN:
|210323-F-BX159-0184
|Resolution:
|6997x4654
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th LRS keeps Wolf Pack rolling [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Kristin High, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
