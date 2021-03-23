8th LRS keeps Wolf Pack rolling

Staff Sgt. Ricky Dupris, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance shop supervisor, inspects the lighting and wiring on a bus at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2021. The 8th LRS vehicle maintenance flight maintains and repairs a fleet of more than 500 vehicles, ensuring the Wolf Pack can stay on the move. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin S. High)

