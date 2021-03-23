Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th LRS keeps Wolf Pack rolling [Image 3 of 8]

    8th LRS keeps Wolf Pack rolling

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin High 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ricky Dupris, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance shop supervisor, inspects a bus at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2021. The 8th LRS vehicle maintenance flight maintains and repairs a fleet of more than 500 vehicles, ensuring the Wolf Pack can stay on the move. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin S. High)

    This work, 8th LRS keeps Wolf Pack rolling [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Kristin High, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

