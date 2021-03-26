Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAQ-135 Launches

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210326-N-EJ241-2046

    MISAWA, Japan (March 26, 2021) – An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the "Black Ravens" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 135, launches from Misawa Air Base. VAQ-135 is an expeditionary squadron deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa supporting security and stability in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 00:18
    Photo ID: 6571423
    VIRIN: 210326-N-EJ241-2046
    Resolution: 3835x2553
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAQ-135 Launches, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Black Ravens
    Growler
    NAF Misawa
    VAQ-135

