MISAWA, Japan (March 26, 2021) – An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the "Black Ravens" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 135, launches from Misawa Air Base. VAQ-135 is an expeditionary squadron deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa supporting security and stability in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
