Date Taken: 12.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 23:38 Photo ID: 6571413 VIRIN: 210326-A-IT218-012 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.38 MB Location: JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Camp Zama crew cares for cherry blossom trees, much morei [Image 12 of 12], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.