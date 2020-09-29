Red Spider Lilies bloom at Camp Zama, Japan, Sept. 29, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 23:38
|Photo ID:
|6571411
|VIRIN:
|210326-A-IT218-010
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama crew cares for cherry blossom trees, much morei [Image 12 of 12], by Winifred Brown
Camp Zama crew cares for cherry blossom trees, much more
