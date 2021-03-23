Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Alexander Hess, from Ft. Wayne, Ind., stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a tactical training exercise. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 21:37
|Photo ID:
|6571369
|VIRIN:
|210323-N-FO714-1019
|Resolution:
|5455x4370
|Size:
|936.63 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT