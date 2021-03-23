Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Mass Casualty Drill [Image 7 of 8]

    11th MEU Mass Casualty Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Philomena Kahler, a trauma nurse with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, assesses a point-of-care ultrasound during a mass casualty exercise aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 22:04
    Photo ID: 6571342
    VIRIN: 210323-M-OY155-1037
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Mass Casualty Drill [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    IV
    ICU
    CLB-11
    Ultra Sond
    Trauma Bed

