PACIFC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Philomena Kahler, a trauma nurse with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, assesses a point-of-care ultrasound during a mass casualty exercise aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 22:04 Photo ID: 6571342 VIRIN: 210323-M-OY155-1037 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.72 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Mass Casualty Drill [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.