PACIFC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Philomena Kahler, a trauma nurse with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, assesses a point-of-care ultrasound during a mass casualty exercise aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 22:04
|Photo ID:
|6571342
|VIRIN:
|210323-M-OY155-1037
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Mass Casualty Drill [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
