    Sustainment Brigade Vehicle Offload

    Sustainment Brigade Vehicle Offload

    WAIPIO, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Warrant Officer John Dalpino, a transportation officer with the 168th Transportation Detachment, 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, guides 25th Division Sustainment Brigade vehicle off of a Logistics Support Vessel (LSV) in Waipio, Hawaii on March 24, 2021. The vehicle offload is one of the last tasks after completing training operations at Pohakuloa Training Area, which took place during March. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    25th Infantry Division
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    Force readiness
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

