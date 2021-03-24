Sustainment Brigade Vehicle Offloading

Sgt. Stephen Santos, a watercraft operator with the 168th Transportation Detachment, 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, guides a 25th Division Sustainment Brigade vehicle off of a Logistics Support Vessel (LSV) in Waipio, Hawaii on March 24, 2021. The vehicle offload is one of the last tasks after completing training operations at Pohakuloa Training Area, which took place during March. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

