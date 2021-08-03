Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation: back to school [Image 16 of 21]

    Operation: back to school

    JBLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Members of the 128th Aviation Brigade Battalion 1-222 Regiment Charlie, tour the unit-sponsored lab at Denbigh High School in Newport News, Virginia, March 8, 2021. Service members and students are able to immerse themselves in the technology and resources available in this wing of the school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 16:13
    Location: JBLE, VA, US
    This work, Operation: back to school [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    633d Air Base Wing
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Denbigh High School

