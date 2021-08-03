Operation: back to school

Members of the 128th Aviation Brigade Battalion 1-222 Regiment Charlie, greet students returning to school at Denbigh High School in Newport News, Virginia, March 8, 2021. Members of the unit waved, saluted and wished students the best of luck returning to their studies while socially distancing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

