Members of the 128th Aviation Brigade Battalion 1-222 Regiment Charlie, wait to greet children returning to school at Denbigh High School in Newport News, Virginia, March 8, 2021. The unit referred to the day as “Operation Back to School.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 16:12 Photo ID: 6570998 VIRIN: 030821-F-PE983-1542 Resolution: 4196x2721 Size: 793.73 KB Location: JBLE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation: back to school [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.