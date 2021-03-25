Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Research Coordinator Discusses CNA Arctic Portfolio

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Michael Brown 

    Navy Warfare Development Command

    Dr. Mallory P. Ladd, analyst and research coordinator for CNA Arctic Operations and Training, discussed the organization’s Arctic research portfolio in a virtual Guest Speaker Series presentation at Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC) March 25, 2021. (Courtesy photo/NWDC Released)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 14:46
    TAGS

    Arctic
    CNA
    NWDC

