First female fighter pilot visits Wing of Choice

Maj. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, director of operations and communications for the Air and Education Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, asks Master Sgt. Ed Scherzer, a loadmaster for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, a question about the 53rd WRS "Hurricane Hunters" operations during a visit at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., March 19, 2021. After joining the Air Force in 1992, Leavitt became the branch's first female fighter pilot in 1993. She visited the 81st Training Wing and the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing, and she spoke to members of Team Keesler during an event recognizing Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

