    First female fighter pilot visits Wing of Choice [Image 1 of 5]

    First female fighter pilot visits Wing of Choice

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, director of operations and communications for the Air and Education Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, learns about the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron "Hurricane Hunters" from Capt. Peyton Eustis (center), pilot for the 53rd WRS, and Master Sgt. Ed Scherzer (right), loadmaster for the 53rd WRS, during a visit at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., March 19, 2021. After joining the Air Force in 1992, Leavitt became the branch's first female fighter pilot in 1993. She visited the 81st Training Wing and the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing, and she spoke to members of Team Keesler during an event recognizing Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

